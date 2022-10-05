NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.

Parents and employers who want to pay through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal must register online here and follow the online instructions. They can use a credit card or debit card to pay using the Smart Pay interactive voice response system at 1-855-702-2268. There is a 2.5% service fee for each transaction using both these methods.

Any who wants to pay with either cash or a debit card at a local Walmart Money Center will need to provide their name and Master Participant Index (MPI) number. The MPI is a unique number assigned to each child support customer. There is a $2 service fee per transaction at Walmart.

The option to pay via mail or bank draft as normal is virtually unchanged. These payment methods have no additional fees. More information on all the payment options is available here.

“We are pleased to help children and families across the state by adding these additional options for paying child support,” said Carla West, Senior Director for Human Services. “Our goal is to meet our customers where they are, so they can focus on what is most important — providing the emotional and financial support their children need.”

The online application for Child Support Services is available here in both English and Spanish.

