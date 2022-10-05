Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service.

Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service.

“Metronet is proud to officially deploy access to multi-gigabit speeds to our communities in North Carolina,” John Cinelli, Metronet CEO said. “Multi-gigabit speeds will change the way the communities we serve spend their time online from the office and at home. These communities now have access to the fastest internet speeds available that will improve the quality of internet service and way of life. Fayetteville, Greenville, and Raeford are supported by a future-proof infrastructure that has the ability to scale to even faster speeds, supporting the continued growth and economic development of each community for decades.”

WITN is told that in addition to Metronet’s current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, speeds up to 2 gigabits are now available for residents and businesses may choose speeds up to 10 gigabits.

“All Metronet speeds are symmetrical, which is vital for high quality video conferencing, gaming and online learning,” Metronet says.

The internet service provider says in the coming months, other communities through its 16-state service area will join the three cities with access to multi-gigabit speeds.

Those interested in upgrading may visit here to be told once their address is available for upgraded internet speeds.

