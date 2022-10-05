Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
ENC At Three
Watch Live
Submit Your Pictures
Subscribe
News
Back to School
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2022
Community Calendar
Investigation
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Election Results
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Megamillions 10-04-22
Megamillions for October, 04-2022
By
Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
Latest News
NCEL 10-04-22
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian