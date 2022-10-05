Lenoir County Fair underway this week

LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun.

“People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines.

Fair prepping includes landscaping the 54-acre grounds, upkeeping buildings, coordinating entertainers, vendors and security. All of this has been going on behind the scenes to ensure safe family fun.

Alan Ginn’s family has been working with the fair for 10-15 years. He worked with his father on the sound system at the fair before purchasing the grill and says there’s nothing like it.

“This fair is probably one of the biggest events here in Lenoir County, and it just brings so many people,” said Ginn. “The people that work here are just unbelievable. The time and effort that they put into this fair is unprecedented and they really do a good job.”

But prep for him now looks a little different.

“It’s a chore, it’s a lot of work, really honestly, it’s a whole lot of work. Running getting sodas, getting food it is a lot of work, health inspections, everything,” said Ginn.

One booth with North Carolina Cooperative Extension wants to continue to give back to the community through the fair. They are taking donations for women at the House of Hope. All the hygiene and toiletries are going to women recovering from substance abuse.

“These women are vulnerable when they come in and to have these things will just relieve some stress and really allow them to focus on themselves,” said Family Consumer Agent Kelly Tyndall.

Throughout the fair, attendees are able to see farm animals, a cheerleading competition, motocross, and attend a haunted house.

“We think that it’s time because there was so much hardship and heartbreak in the past couple of years, it’s time to get out and have a good time and see people, love one another and that’s what we want to do, we want to put something on for our community,” said Raines.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.