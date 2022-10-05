Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out.

The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship.

“Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that first responder does, we’re all human beings and we’re here to support the community,” said Joseph Hecht, Bomb Squad staff sergeant. “Bottom line when we sign up to do whatever we are doing here is to support the community. I think that regardless of the climate throughout the U.S. right now, first that we are here to support the community, we are friends with you.”

The special event is usually held in August, however, due to weather conditions, the city of Havelock tried something new by recognizing October as the backup month.

This year’s event turned out to be the largest with 65 organizations in attendance.

And due to a two-year layoff because of the pandemic, Havelock Police Chief Christopher Morning says providing resources is at the forefront.

“I think it’s more important now than ever to show the community what resources are out there,” Morning said. “A lot of people don’t have the internet, a lot of people have some difficulty searching to find those resources. The focus that we’ve done with ours, bringing all these resources together is a way to show the community what’s really out there. "

Despite the night including free food and drinks for the public, residents like Havelock High School senior Freddie Irving says he used the event for something greater.

“Being able to talk to the people, being able to get to meet new people and understand more people to figure out what type of job opportunities there are out here as a high school student,” Irving said. “Be able to look at my future career and see what I want to do, it’s amazing to be able to figure out. Ever since the two and a half years with Covid-19, it’s nice being able to get back into the community.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
Greenville police took Ja’len Everett in custody Monday night.
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out