KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals.

The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.

Police say they also jumped on cars and tried to pull up street signs. Officers believe they may live in the TRUNA area off of East Carolina University campus.

In two hashtags, the department said their new dog Chase has better manners than the vandals, and that the “dudes” should be respectful, not rude.

Anyone who knows the identities of these people is asked to call officers at (252) 329-4300.

