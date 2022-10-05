Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards millions to improve traffic safety

(KGNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives in an effort to make state roads safer.

Large grants awarded to areas in Eastern Carolina can be seen below:

  • ECU: $62,699 for identifying and reporting medically at-risk older drivers
  • Nash County Sheriff’s Office: $478,930 for Nash County Reduction Team
  • Nashville: $54,361 for Nashville Police Department Traffic Unit
  • Onslow County: $421,416 for DWI Taskforce

In total, the safety program says it will give out 106 community-based grants during the upcoming federal fiscal year, which runs from this month through September 2023.

“Last year marked the highest number of fatal crashes in our state in nearly 50 years,” Mark Ezzell, Governor’s Highway Safety Program director said. “These programs and partnerships will enable direct and tangible impacts when it comes to making North Carolina roads safer for all users.”

WITN is told that grants are given out to a variety of initiatives targeting key traffic areas like impaired driving, speeding, occupant protection, pedestrians and cyclists, motorcyclists, and teen and senior drivers.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

