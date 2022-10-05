Governor proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring attention to the national issue.

Last year there were 75,000 domestic violence cases and 94,000 crisis calls to domestic violence services in North Carolina. More than 12 million women and men living in the U.S. experience some form of abuse by an intimate partner over the course of a single year according to estimates by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

“Domestic violence hurts families in many ways and must be addressed head on,” Governor Cooper said. “We’ll continue educating and raising awareness, helping survivors, assisting law enforcement and the court system and supporting organizations that give aid to people during the toughest times in their lives.”

In 2019, Cooper signed the “safe days” Executive Directive to support survivors of domestic violence. The directive permits eligible state employees in cabinet agencies to use earned leave for “safe days,” which are necessary absences from work due to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. The NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement provides aid and support to over 100 programs in 97 counties to combat domestic violence.

“The rate of domestic violence is staggering across our state and country,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “To improve outcomes, we must continue to educate communities on the warning signs of domestic abuse as well as prevention methods to help break the cycle.”

Purple is the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, representing courage, peace, and dedication to ending violence which often includes physical, mental, sexual, emotional, and/or financial abuse. On October 20th, North Carolinians are encouraged to help spread awareness by wearing purple and sharing images across social media using #WearPurpleDay.

For additional resources including a directory of state-funded domestic violence agencies, visit the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.

