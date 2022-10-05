Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Felton was given no bond for the murder charge and a $50,000 secured bond on the assault charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

WITN is told that on Aug. 27th at about 12:07 a.m., officers were told about a gunshot victim at Herrington Road and White Street. Officers arrived and found a dead man, identified as 29-year-old Marcus Moore, in the 500 block of White Street.

Police say the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest Felton.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with more information is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

