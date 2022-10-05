ECU’s Jesse R. Peel Center to celebrate National Coming Out Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.

The awareness day is traditionally held on Oct. 11 and commemorates the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. However, because that is during ECU’s fall break, the center chooses to celebrate earlier. The day recognizes the life event of “coming out of the closet” and living life openly as a members of the LGBTQ community.

The center will have a booth on ECU’s mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Greenville chapter of Free Mom Hugs- a nonprofit that offers hugs and support for members of the LGBTQ community who have been rejected by their own parents- will also be there.

