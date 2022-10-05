ECU’s Jesse R. Peel Center to celebrate National Coming Out Day

LGBTQ+ pride gay pride
LGBTQ+ pride gay pride(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.

The awareness day is traditionally held on Oct. 11 and commemorates the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. However, because that is during ECU’s fall break, the center chooses to celebrate earlier. The day recognizes the life event of “coming out of the closet” and living life openly as a members of the LGBTQ community.

The center will have a booth on ECU’s mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Greenville chapter of Free Mom Hugs- a nonprofit that offers hugs and support for members of the LGBTQ community who have been rejected by their own parents- will also be there.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
Greenville police took Ja’len Everett in custody Monday night.
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For October 5, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 5, 2022
Community members had the chance to connect with police officers during the special event
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian