Columbus Co. commissioners appoint interim sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension

Columbus Co. commissioners appoint interim sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office.

Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Chris Smith seconded the motion, and the board decided in favor of the appointment.

District Attorney Jon David filed a petition Tuesday requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a recorded phone conversation in 2019, not long after Greene first took office. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to David’s request to suspend Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.

“And the Court, upon consideration of the Petition and Verification presented in support of the allegations, finds sufficient cause to immediately suspend S. Jody Greene from the Office of Sheriff of Columbus County,” Superior Court Judge Douglass B. Sasser wrote in the order.

Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Greenville police took Ja’len Everett in custody Monday night.
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody

Latest News

Community members in Kinston have coffee with a cop, including the new interim police chief
Kinston interim police chief makes first public appearance at Coffee with a Cop event
State says no signature match.
State elections officials discourage signature matching
Wimbledon Tennis and Recreation indoor pickleball facility.
Pickleball picking up pace in Eastern Carolina
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern
2022 MumFest
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern