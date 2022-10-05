31st Annual Scuppernong River Festival happening Oct. 8

Scuppernong River Festival logo
Scuppernong River Festival logo(Scuppernong River Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - The 31st Annual Scuppernong River Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

This festival will be an all-day event, from 10 in the morning to 10 at night, and will have many festivities for people of all ages. The day begins at 10 a.m. with the annual festival parade, followed by entertainment, amusements, and vendors throughout the day with a 7:30 fireworks display.

People can enjoy several events like an ECU Health-sponsored children’s amusement ride on S. Elm Street in downtown Columbia, a scenic helicopter ride over the entire festival with three other passengers, or an 11 a.m. concert at the courthouse featuring the Bear Grass Charter School Band.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

