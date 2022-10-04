WITN’s Halloween Costume Contest now open for submissions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s annual Halloween Costume Contest is back and we want to see your best costume photos.

There are two categories you can sign up for: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners will be selected from each group and will take home a gift card. The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on Monday, October 31 during the 6:30 a.m. half hour.

The winning prizes are:

1st Place Adult = $300.00

2nd Place Adult = $125.00

3rd Place Adult = $75.00

The child costume winning prizes will be:

1st Place Child = $150.00

2nd Place Child = $100.00

3rd Place Child = $50.00

The submissions must be entered here by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 27.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must complete the entry form, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

This year’s contest is sponsored by Eastern Orthodontics & Dentistry, Briley’s Farm, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

