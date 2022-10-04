WITN’s Halloween Costume Contest now open for submissions

2022 Halloween Costume Contest
2022 Halloween Costume Contest(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s annual Halloween Costume Contest is back and we want to see your best costume photos.

There are two categories you can sign up for: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners will be selected from each group and will take home a gift card. The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on Monday, October 31 during the 6:30 a.m. half hour.

The winning prizes are:

  • 1st Place Adult = $300.00
  • 2nd Place Adult = $125.00
  • 3rd Place Adult = $75.00

The child costume winning prizes will be:

  • 1st Place Child = $150.00
  • 2nd Place Child = $100.00
  • 3rd Place Child = $50.00

The submissions must be entered here by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 27.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must complete the entry form, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

This year’s contest is sponsored by Eastern Orthodontics & Dentistry, Briley’s Farm, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Latest News

Highway 12 in Dare Co. reopens
Highway 12 back open, drivers urged to use caution
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Voting machine check
Election officials check voting machines; Pitt Co. absentee numbers higher than ever
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk