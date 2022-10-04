POLICE: Man charged after trying to set home & shed he was inside on fire

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with arson after police say he broke into a home, tried to set it on fire, then barricaded himself inside a detached shed on the property and tried to set that on fire too.

The Wilson Police Department has charged 38-year-old Eric Malloy with first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and financial card theft.

Police say Malloy, of Angier, Harnett County, was taken back to custody in Wilson from the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center. He was given a $1,030,000 secured bond.

WITN is told that on Sept. 25th at 4:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to an in-progress burglary at an unoccupied home at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway. Officers arrived and found Malloy.

After police say Malloy tried to set the home on fire, as well as the shed that he was inside, they say Wilson Fire/Rescue responded to contain the fire. Malloy surrendered to police shortly after.

Officers say they found a stolen vehicle from Cumberland County at the scene that was believed to have been stolen by Malloy. He was taken to the Wilson Medical Center to be treated for mental health and smoke inhalation.

The Wilson Police Department is still asking anyone with information about this case to call them at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.

