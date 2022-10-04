Pitt County Schools academic calendar unaffected by Ian

Pitt County Schools(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022-2023 Pitt County Schools academic calendar will not be affected by last Friday’s cancellation because of Ian.

The school system says that because the approved calendar includes banked days that exceed the mandatory 1,025 hours of instruction time required by the state Department of Public Instruction, students will not need to make up time.

PCS says in the month of October, students will have an early release day on Thursday, Oct. 13th, while Friday, Oct. 14th will remain a teacher workday as scheduled.

