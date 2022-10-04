Pitt County officials to test voting machines

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Elections will test its general voting machines ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The logic and accuracy testing runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elections Annex at 1800 N. Greene St., Greenville. The testing process is open to the public.

The testing ensures machines accurately read and report the results of each ballot. All one hundred North Carolina counties are conducting these tests.

