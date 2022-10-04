One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County.

Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.

The trooper said Raasheena Lovingood, of Williamston, died in the accident.

He said the 40-year-old woman was traveling south on U.S. 17 when an oncoming pickup truck hit her car head-on.

Amy Nicholson has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Trooper Proctor said the woman was heading north when her truck ran off the road, she overcorrected, crossed the centerline and hit Lovingood’s car.

Nicholson was also injured in the crash, the trooper said.

