OBX officer who shot & killed attacking dog placed on leave

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer who shot and killed a dog this past weekend on the Outer Banks has been placed on administrative leave.

Kitty Hawk’s town manager said the officer will remain on leave until an internal investigation into the shooting is completed.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the 4000 block of Smith Street after police got a call about a dog running loose that was being aggressive toward children.

Police said when the officer found the owner, the dog came from under the house, “aggressively charged the officer, and bit him.” A news release said the officer then shot the dog to stop the attack.

The town did not give a time frame on how long the investigation would take.

