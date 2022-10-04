North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

Week highlights NC manufacuting
Week highlights NC manufacuting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast.

Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are Thermo Fischer and DENSO, though DENSO has announced they are leaving Greenville by January 2023.

WITN caught up with ENC Alliance on Tuesday. They’re always trying to attract businesses to this area. Vice President of Business Development Uconda Dunn said that a field like manufacturing has a specific stereotype, but it’s changed a lot over the years, in ways that might surprise some people.

”Manufacturing jobs produce livable wages. They are in clean environments now, not like what we remember our parents and grandparents working in. These jobs afford people the opportunities to buy homes, to buy cars, to buy goods within our communities,” Dunn explained.

Many of us have a specific idea in our minds when we think of manufacturing jobs, but Dunn said a lot of them involve technology and even robots, instead of employees having to do the work by hand.

