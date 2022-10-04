MumFest back in New Bern this weekend

MumFest returns to New Bern
MumFest returns to New Bern
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration.

MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.

There are some changes this year. There will be two stages for bands on Pollock and Middle Streets, as well as a stage on Pollock and Craven streets, inside the Miller Lite beer Garden.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For a full list of this year’s festivities, visit the MumFest website.

The fun will continue in New Bern throughout the month as well, with the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring Jimmie Allen on Oct. 14 and MumFeast! scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22.

