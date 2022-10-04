Morehead City Fire-EMS heading up Hurricane Ian relief effort

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Lee County, Florida came to the aid of Morehead City when it was impacted by Hurricane Florence in 2018, now Morehead City Fire-EMS is returning the favor.

The fire and EMS department is heading up a relief drive and collecting donations at various places around the county.

Locations collecting items include Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Down East Fire Department Station 2, Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, Otway Fire and Rescue, Beaufort Fire Department Stations 1 & 2, and Carteret Community College.

Items requested include all types of cleaning supplies, buckets, tarps, roofing nails, extension cords, fans, empty gas cans, propane, toilet paper, paper towels, personal hygiene supplies, baby wipes, water and non-perishable food.

All collection efforts will be directed to Lee County, Florida.

Items will be collected until Thursday, October 13th at 5:00 p.m.

