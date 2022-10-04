Man wanted in August murder now in police custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody.

Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street.

Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive.

His arrest came from a joint effort between GPD, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

