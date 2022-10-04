Highway 12 back open, drivers urged to use caution

DARE CO., N.C. (WITN) -Highway 12 in Dare County is back open after ocean overwash forced the NC Department of Transportation (DOT) to close the road.

DOT officials say there is still sand and water on the road in several locations. They encourage drivers to slow down and drive carefully along the road.

WITN is told several secondary roads on Hatteras Island still have deep sand and overwash. Drivers are reminded to not drive into flood waters.

