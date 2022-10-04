Highway 12 back open, drivers urged to use caution

Highway 12 in Dare Co. reopens
Highway 12 in Dare Co. reopens(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE CO., N.C. (WITN) -Highway 12 in Dare County is back open after ocean overwash forced the NC Department of Transportation (DOT) to close the road.

DOT officials say there is still sand and water on the road in several locations. They encourage drivers to slow down and drive carefully along the road.

WITN is told several secondary roads on Hatteras Island still have deep sand and overwash. Drivers are reminded to not drive into flood waters.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Latest News

2022 Halloween Costume Contest
WITN’s Halloween Costume Contest now open for submissions
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
Voting machine check
Election officials check voting machines; Pitt Co. absentee numbers higher than ever
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk