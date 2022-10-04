Havelock makes huge comeback to edge D.H. Conley on the road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian weather caused postponements to scheduled high school football games on Thursday night. There were four games made up in our are this evening and a number of others played around the state.

A huge game in the Big Carolina conference played in Greenville.

Havelock and D.H. Conley squaring off. Vikings scored the first three touchdowns of the game. Isaiah Crumpler showing off the jets here as he help Conley go up 21-0. But Havelock chipped away. Andrew Frazier connects with Zack Sharpe the first of two touchdowns for him the rams were down 21-8 at the half. After they hooked up again to close it to 21-16, Frazier running this time for the touchdown 22-21 Rams in the 4th quarter.

Both teams had costly turnovers. Fumble here by Havelock scooped and scored by Vikings Christian Jones 28-21 Conley.

Frazier hits Javonte Vereen and the N.C. State commit takes it in for the tying score late 4th 28-28.

After Conley fumbled away a screen pass, Vereen on the short wildcat run puts havelock in front 34-28.

Conley had the ball at the end but on 4th down Vereen knocks it down. Havelock battles back to get a 34-28 win to snap a 2-game losing streak.

“We came out really slow you know what I’m saying. The team did a really good job of staying together and just keep on pushing you know,” says Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier, “Forgetting about the last play and moving on and keep making plays that’s all that got us through this game.”

“It’s very big. We needed a bounce back, bounce back win,” says Havelock senior Javonte Vereen, “We lost two weeks in a row so I stuck in it with the team. We stuck together, we fought and we got the dub.”

“Teams without senior leadership would have quit there. 12,11, 4, and 60 have been a big part of this program. They kind of willed us to a win there. They did everything they could to will us to a win,” says Havelock head coach Allen Wooten, “We got the adjustments too late in my opinion we let them get too many touchdowns after that first one so we live and learn. We got the win and on to Jacksonville.”

Other scores from Monday night

East Carteret 29, Northside-Pinetown 22

West Carteret 56, Dixon 20

White Oak 20, Croatan 14

