Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th.

The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of Greenville.

In August, the Greenville City Council unanimously approved the creation of the two social districts.

