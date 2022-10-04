Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

Dana Outlaw
Dana Outlaw(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital.

Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”

The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized.

Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman for the city for 8 years before becoming mayor in December 2013, where he stayed until Aug. 15th of this year.

Odham was elected as mayor in July.

“Everyone who knows Mayor Outlaw knows how much he loves New Bern and serving its citizens. He has given so much of himself to the City, and we now have an opportunity to give back to him. I ask all citizens to remember Mayor Outlaw in your prayers and to specifically pray for complete restoration of his health,” Odham said.

