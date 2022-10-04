Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Latest News

Greenville police took Ja’len Everett in custody Monday night.
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family believed kidnapped in California