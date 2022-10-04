Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.

Police say on that day, at about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. It was there that officers found Gibbs, also of Elizabeth City.

WITN is told that Gibbs was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information about Laster is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.