Elizabeth City police searching for murder suspect

Timothy Laster Jr.
Timothy Laster Jr.(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are searching for a man accused of murder.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a warrant out for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd.

Police say on that day, at about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. It was there that officers found Gibbs, also of Elizabeth City.

WITN is told that Gibbs was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information about Laster is asked to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Latest News

Dana Outlaw
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
WITN First Alert Forecast for 10-4-2022
Uptown Greenville
Greenville social districts start Thursday
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian