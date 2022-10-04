ECU Outer Banks deinstalling sea level change project

The ECU Outer Banks science-art project that illustrates how much sea levels have dropped.
The ECU Outer Banks science-art project that illustrates how much sea levels have dropped.(Coastal Studies Institute)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Outer Banks campus’ “Was Here” project is being disassembled on Oct. 7.

The event will be 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus, at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese.

WITN is told the public will have a chance to visit the piece before it is to be disassembled. This event will be followed up by a discussion with the artists, a Q&A period, and a reception.

The university says “Was Here” is a collaboration between two ECU faculty members, David Lagomasino, assistant professor for the Department of Coastal Studies, and Gabe Duggan, assistant professor for the College of Fine Arts and Communication, to study, illustrate, and bring awareness to sea level change.

Lagomasino said they worked with data to consider ways in which art might both respond to and challenge pre-existing science around the topic of sea level change.

The piece was constructed by using reference images from the Coastal Studies Institute’s coastline maps of 1585, 1860, and 1950, and visualizing how far the sea level has dropped.

