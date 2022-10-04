Eastern Carolina organizations help rebuild areas devastated by Ian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to rebuild from Ian are underway and help is coming from places right here in Eastern Carolina.

First Baptist Church and Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide a food kitchen in Cape Coral, Florida for people impacted by Ian.

However, supply chain issues are causing problems with relief efforts.

“We need prayer for the National Food Services to have the product to ship us. We’re not the only kitchen here, there’s probably seven or eight kitchens set up in this area,” Terry Hall, Cape Coral relief site coordinator said. “We’re just the only one in this town and everybody’s having difficulty with product.”

Hall elaborated on some of the devastation seen in Cape Coral.

“There’s a lot of destruction with trees, Cape Coral has a lot of canals,” Hall said. “We’ve been told there’s a lot of flooding in the homes also.”

The two aforementioned New Bern-based organizations set up the Manna One Mobile Kitchen, equipped to provide 30,000 meals a day. The only problem is the food isn’t coming fast enough.

“Today we’re doing 21,000 ‘cause that’s all the food we got on the ground,” Hall said.

Keller Williams KW Cares initiative is collecting gift cards to send to Florida for displaced families to buy needed supplies.

“The supplies and all that kind of stuff is important and while we would love to have that, we were trying to think of a way, like what can we get to them that we can get there quick and then they can go and get what they need,” Heather Stepp with Keller Williams said.

The recovery journey for Florida has just begun. Hall says they are set up to be there with the Red Cross for as long as six weeks.

However, with relief supply chains backed up, the worry is that the relief could potentially become a race against the clock.

“We try to be the hands and feet of God to help the herding, whether it’s with a bottle of water or a bag of ice or a hot meal,” Hall said. “Bumps in the road; they are not insurmountable ‘cause God’s in control and we as humans have to be patient.”

KW Cares gift card donations can be dropped off at the Keller Williams office on 1320 McCarthy Street in New Bern to be sent to survivors.

Baptist on Mission North Carolina says people can donate supplies, non-perishable, and money toward relief efforts to their local churches.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.