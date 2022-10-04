Eastern Carolina fire departments gather supplies to help victims of Ian

Morehead City Fire & EMS help Ian victims recover from Ian
Morehead City Fire & EMS help Ian victims recover from Ian(Deric Rush/WITN)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts continue to provide relief for the victims of last week’s storm.

The Morehead City Fire Department, along with several other fire departments in Carteret County and Carteret Community College, is gathering supplies to ship down to Florida.

Officials say the recovery effort is a chance to return the favor of a helping hand extended years ago.

“We have multiple sites collecting,” Dykeman Baily, Morehead City Fire Department assistant chief says, adding that Lee County Fire and EMS helped them out after Hurricane Florence for nearly two weeks.

Baily says they are discussing whether Carteret County Fire and EMS will send direct help to Florida.

Casey Arthur with the Atlantic Beach Police Department says they are going to be making clean-out kits for flooded homes in the Sunshine State.

For now, it’s all hands on deck, stocking up supplies for a long road to recovery.

“It does come back,” Arthur says. “Everything will eventually get back to normal. It takes a lot of time, it’s definitely a process.”

Baily says that is the way of life.

“That’s how we learn to survive and help our neighbors. Whenever someone’s down, we’re going to stop and pick them up.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Latest News

The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The ECU Outer Banks science-art project that illustrates how much sea levels have dropped.
ECU Outer Banks deinstalling sea level change project
Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools academic calendar unaffected by Ian
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody