Criticism over latest redistricting back at state Supreme Court

North Carolina Supreme Court
North Carolina Supreme Court(nccourts.gov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has heard more arguments in the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting.

Justices meeting in Edenton listened on Tuesday to lawyers speaking for advocacy groups and voters who filed lawsuits and won in court months ago.

They still want alterations to the state House and Senate maps that were redrawn based on a landmark partisan gerrymandering ruling by the justices in February.

Republican legislative leaders complained about the congressional map that, like the General Assembly boundaries, is being used in next month’s elections. Changes would occur for the 2024 election cycle.

