Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258

Road work sign
Road work sign
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 will be closed for two days as crews work on drainage improvements.

The highway will be closed in both directions new the Lenoir-Jones County Line. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ends late Wednesday night.

Drivers should be cautious when near the work site.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Latest News

The Pitt County Board of Elections is testing voting machines in preparation for the November...
Pitt County officials to test voting machines
Greenville police took Ja’len Everett in custody Monday night.
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
First Alert Forecast For October 4, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 4, 2022
ECU Student Government Association wants 4-year suspension for Theta Chi