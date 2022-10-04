Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 will be closed for two days as crews work on drainage improvements.

The highway will be closed in both directions new the Lenoir-Jones County Line. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ends late Wednesday night.

Drivers should be cautious when near the work site.

