Craven County man charged with trafficking drugs

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Daryl Staton, also known as “Candoo,” is charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.

Deputies say at the time of his arrest, Staton was out on bond for multiple charges. On July 12th, he was arrested for felony trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On March 25th, he was arrested for felony fleeing to elude arrest, two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance, reckless driving to endanger, and resisting a public officer.

WITN is told that Staton is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says that on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro, near the River Road and Streets Ferry Road intersection.

Deputies say as a result of the search, they found more than two ounces of cocaine, nearly 1/3 of an ounce of meth, more than 2-1/2 ounces of a schedule VI-controlled substance, and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs.

