5 PM Tropical Weather Outlook: NHC monitoring Tropical Depression 12 plus an additional wave for possible development

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm tropical weather outlook, the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a couple areas of tropical weather interest. The first area is a low pressure center, located about 300 miles east of the Windward Islands. A flare up of showers and thunderstorms associated with the system remains disorganized as a result of upper level winds blowing them away from the broad center. Data from an aircraft recon, indicated that the broad area of low pressure does not have a define closed center. Over the next few days, the area of low pressure is forecast to move westward into an area conducive for strengthening and organization. The warm ocean water temperatures and moisture will be helpful factors for the system to organize into a tropical depression or storm by late this week into next weekend.

The NHC is also issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 12 near West Africa. Winds are near 35 mph, with higher gusts. TD 12 is moving to the northwest at 12 mph. Minimal central pressure is near 1007 mb. Good news for us is that this system is expected to stay well away from Eastern NC. TD 12 could strengthen into the next tropical storm of the season. The next names on the list is Julia followed by Karl.

Although our hurricane season has re-entered a lull in direct tropical weather impacts, do not get too comfortable. Lessons for Ian taught us that even in quiet hurricane seasons, it is imperative to have a hurricane preparedness plan, even if you do not think you will be needing it anytime soon. Remember it only takes one storm to make it a memorable season, and October historically is a sneaky month for hurricanes. The official end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is November 30th.

