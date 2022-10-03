Your Christmas tree will cost more this year

Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.(Flickr via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A symbol of Christmas cheer will cost more this year.

Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices. The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5% to 15% more, with some saying their trees will be 20% more.

Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year. Those costs include everything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
WITN First Alert Weather
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding likely from blustery, chilly storm offshore Monday

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Attorney General Stein reaches $3.6 million Medicaid settlement with lab company