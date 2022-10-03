Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina.
The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions.
The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.