Weather conditions suspend ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

