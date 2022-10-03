‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
WITN First Alert Weather
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding likely from blustery, chilly storm offshore Monday

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Griner appeal hearing for Oct 25
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA