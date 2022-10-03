Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC

CDC COVID-19 high risk map as of 10/3/22
CDC COVID-19 high risk map as of 10/3/22(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East.

The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe, Beaufort, and Pitt counties.

Surrounding counties are either in the medium or low-risk category. They can be found here.

