State Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias

By The Associated Press
Oct. 3, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law is now being evaluated by the state Supreme Court.

Justices heard arguments Monday on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law last year. That lower court determined the 2018 voter ID law was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.

GOP legislative leaders say there’s no such discrimination in the law and point to alterations they argue eliminate any disadvantage Black voters would have had.

The Supreme Court didn’t issue a ruling, and the case won’t affect this fall’s election. Voter ID still currently isn’t required.

