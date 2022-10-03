State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility

(Source: NCDEQ)
(Source: NCDEQ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange.

The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a long 60-day public engagement period during which the division asked for public comments and advertised a draft of the air permit in English and Spanish media. The division says it also reached out to nearby businesses, schools, governments, and churches.

WITN is told that the permit allows Carolina Poultry Power to operate a boiler that will burn used poultry bedding to generate electricity, as well as a lime silo used for pollution control.

“The facility will be classified as synthetic minor, meaning the permit contains specific conditions limiting emissions of each criteria air pollutant emissions to less than 100 tons per year, emission of the greatest potentially emitted hazardous air pollutant (HAP) to less than 10 tons per year, and total emissions of HAPs to less than 25 tons per year,” the DAQ says.

The division says that in order to follow the conditions, the facility must properly operate and maintain emissions control equipment, including a multicyclone, injection control systems, fabric filters, and bag filters. Atmospheric dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ reportedly showed that the facility’s emissions can comply with health-based standards.

“The permit contains conditions that provide DAQ the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations,” the DAQ says.

The division says that there will be unannounced compliance inspections at Carolina Poultry Power and the facility must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Deputies say the murder happened at this mobile home late Sunday night.
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Latest News

Callie Luker uses gardening as self-care to better show up everyday for her students.
Make Me Proud: Growing together in Hyde Co
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
An Eastern Carolina elementary school is getting a special grant to help upgrade its media...
$84.3K grant awarded to Ayden Elementary School
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus