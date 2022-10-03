State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange.

The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a long 60-day public engagement period during which the division asked for public comments and advertised a draft of the air permit in English and Spanish media. The division says it also reached out to nearby businesses, schools, governments, and churches.

WITN is told that the permit allows Carolina Poultry Power to operate a boiler that will burn used poultry bedding to generate electricity, as well as a lime silo used for pollution control.

“The facility will be classified as synthetic minor, meaning the permit contains specific conditions limiting emissions of each criteria air pollutant emissions to less than 100 tons per year, emission of the greatest potentially emitted hazardous air pollutant (HAP) to less than 10 tons per year, and total emissions of HAPs to less than 25 tons per year,” the DAQ says.

The division says that in order to follow the conditions, the facility must properly operate and maintain emissions control equipment, including a multicyclone, injection control systems, fabric filters, and bag filters. Atmospheric dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ reportedly showed that the facility’s emissions can comply with health-based standards.

“The permit contains conditions that provide DAQ the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations,” the DAQ says.

The division says that there will be unannounced compliance inspections at Carolina Poultry Power and the facility must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

