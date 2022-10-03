Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total over $700 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots top over $300 million each with more than $700 million combined.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $336 million annuity that is worth $176.7 million in cash while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $380 million annuity that is worth $198.4 million in cash.

“Powerball and Mega Millions continue to climb with both games offering life-changing jackpots this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s important for players to remember that both games offer nine ways to win including the jackpot so check all of your tickets closely after each drawing.”

Over the summer, the two games also engaged in a back-and-forth race that ended with a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket in Illinois. On the night the jackpot was won, two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes playing Mega Millions. The second of those $1 million prizes was claimed at lottery headquarters last week by a man from Mecklenburg County.

