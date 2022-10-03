Pitt County Health Department offering Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent Booster

Health departments receive stock of Bivalent Booster
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health department is now offering the new COVID-19 booster shot.

The Pitt County Health Department (PCHD) began administering Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters to patients last week. This vaccine is available to individuals who are 18 years or older by appointment only.

PCHD will continue to offer the Moderna COVID-19 monovalent primary series to patients 12 years of age and older. Patients must have completed the primary series to receive their Bivalent booster dose. Pitt County Health Department will also continue to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to 11 years.

PCHD does not currently offer walkins for routine immunizations. Appointments are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can call 252-902-2449 to schedule an appointment.

