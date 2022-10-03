Pedestrian hit near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon.

Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.

A police spokeswoman said they are in the early stages of their investigation but at this time the accident does not appear to involve college students.

