Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon.
Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
A police spokeswoman said they are in the early stages of their investigation but at this time the accident does not appear to involve college students.
