NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding

N.C. law enforcement will step up efforts to combat speeding motorists during "Operation Crash...
N.C. law enforcement will step up efforts to combat speeding motorists during "Operation Crash Reduction," from Oct. 3-9.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to crack down on speeding during this busy time of the year. Efforts will include more speed display signs and more patrolling police. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program urges drivers to always avoid speeding.

“We have an epidemic of high-speed crashes occurring on roads in North Carolina, and that’s why agencies across the state opted to make speeding the focus on this year’s ‘Operation Crash Reduction’ campaign,” Mark Ezzell, North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program director said.

WITN is told that nearly 300 people have died so far this year due to speed-related crashes, which is more than one death a day. That number is 17% higher than it had been from 2017 through 2021.

Find more information and statistics on speeding in North Carolina here.

