Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year.

The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.

The city festival hosted vendors, concerts, activities, and of course, fish frying. Festival goers saw flounder prepared many different ways by local chefs, along with, several demonstrations on how to cook various types of seafood.

Chairperson of the Seafood Festival, Ken Riley, said this festival brings awareness about the impact of waterfront communities, not just to Eastern North Carolina or the state alone but the nation.

“So, our focus is on a community helping to serve and prompt what our working waterfront communities are all about,” said Riley. “It’s all about producing food for food security, and then from that, it’s also the economic benefit that comes to supporting our local community in terms of all these people coming out all of the business.”

This year a total of 130 vendors lined Arendelle Street and guided attendees all the way down to the waterfront.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.