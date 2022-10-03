Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk

Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.
Elijah Daniel is wanted for last Monday's murder.(Greenville police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk.

Greenville police say they have obtained a murder and robbery warrant for Elijah Daniel, of Greenville.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night.

Jaghama was working at Amogos Tobacco Shop n North Greene Street. Police say the 44-year-old clerk was violently assaulted during the robbery. He died a short time later at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police say community cooperation and nearby cameras were critical in identifying Daniel as a suspect in the crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel should call the police at 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

