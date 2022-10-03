Man found nude after being kidnapped, assaulted & robbed

Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard
Warren Day | Gerald Ward | Willie Howard(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are facing robbery, assault, and kidnapping charges after Craven County deptuies found a man nude on Saturday.

Deputies say the man was taken to Carteret Healthcare where he was treated for injuries to his face, head, and body.

They learned the crimes happened at the Clubfoot Creek Mobile Home Park in the Harlowe Community. Deputies say they secured two search warrants where evidence from the assault was found.

Warren “The Godfather” Day, 69, Willie “Charlie” Howard III, 51, and Gerald “Daddy O” Ward, were charged with felony second degree kidnapping, felony robbery, felony conspiracy, and assault.

The three Harlowe men are being held on $500,000 secured bonds.

