Man charged after gun taken from student at elementary school last week

Alvaro Cordova-Muniz
Alvaro Cordova-Muniz(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man has been charged after a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school last Wednesday.

WITN reported on Sept. 28th that after a Middlesex Elementary School student told administrators another student had a gun, they found a loaded handgun on the second student and immediately seized it. The sheriff’s office was contacted and no one was harmed.

The same day, deputies say 29-year-old Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, of Middlesex, was charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor. He was given a $2,000 secured bond with a court appearance on Oct. 21st.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it, along with the Office of Juvenile Justice, continues to investigate this case as “appropriate charges for the juvenile have been requested via juvenile petition.”

We’re told that no other information will be released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Seafood Festival on Oct. 1st, 2021
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian in Southeastern North Carolina
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
WITN First Alert Weather
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding likely from blustery, chilly storm offshore Monday

Latest News

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Attorney General Stein reaches $3.6 million Medicaid settlement with lab company
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Deputy Frushica Best was traveling on U.S. 258, between Newell Road and Highway 903, when...
Greene County deputy injured in Monday morning crash
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus