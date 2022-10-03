Man charged after gun taken from student at elementary school last week

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man has been charged after a gun was taken from a student at an elementary school last Wednesday.

WITN reported on Sept. 28th that after a Middlesex Elementary School student told administrators another student had a gun, they found a loaded handgun on the second student and immediately seized it. The sheriff’s office was contacted and no one was harmed.

The same day, deputies say 29-year-old Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, of Middlesex, was charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor. He was given a $2,000 secured bond with a court appearance on Oct. 21st.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it, along with the Office of Juvenile Justice, continues to investigate this case as “appropriate charges for the juvenile have been requested via juvenile petition.”

We’re told that no other information will be released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.