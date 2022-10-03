Make Me Proud: Growing together in Hyde Co

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year brings all the excitement of a fresh start to learn something new, both to students and teachers.

Still, we all know those leaders of the classroom face their fair share of hard days.

One Hyde County teacher is looking to cast away any stress with a special challenge.

Callie Luker is the master mind behind the project. She joined Maddie Kerth as this week’s ENC at Three Make Me Proud feature and shared more about growing through what she’s going through.

She asked the community to fill 40 classrooms at Mattamuckeet School with fresh flowers on the first day of school.

She says it brightened the halls and faces of those with whom we trust our kiddos.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.